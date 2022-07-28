Archdiocese issues new health guidelines for schools

As the new school year approaches and cases of COVID-19 rise in the area, the Archdiocese of Louisville announced July 28 that masks are not required in Catholic schools at this time, though individual schools may implement additional strategies to mitigate the virus’s spread, depending on their circumstances.

A letter to school leaders from the superintendent of schools, Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, outlined the archdiocese’s new 2022-2023 COVID-19 health guidelines, effective Aug. 1.

The letter notes, “Jefferson County schools must continue to report positive cases” to the Louisville Metro Health Department.

Those who test positive must isolate for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days, the letter said. And those exposed to the virus must quarantine if they experience symptoms, it said.

Attached to the letter was a list of 14 guidelines, including:

– Those who exhibit any flu-like symptoms must stay home from school.

– Those exposed to a positive case but do not have symptoms do not have to quarantine, though it is recommended they wear a mask for five days.

– Schools will monitor positivity rates and adjust strategies to mitigate spread, such as contact tracing, quarantining and masking, as needed.

Bowling offered her support to families at the conclusion of her letter.

“Please know of my prayers for all of you as we prepare to begin another wonderful school year,” she wrote. “Please keep our families and students in your prayers.”