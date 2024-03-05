Ursuline Sister Mary Denis West dies at 95

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Mary Denis West died March 4 at Nazareth Home Clifton. She was 95 and was in her 74th year of religious life.

Sister West, a native of Oolitic, Ind., served as a teacher in the Archdiocese of Louisville and at schools in Maryland and South Carolina.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Raphael, Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Helen, Holy Trinity, St. Clement, St. Timothy and St. Elizabeth schools.

Sister West also volunteered and tended to the needs of others. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Home (now Nazareth Home Clifton), ElderServe and Baptist Health East and spent time with the residents of the old Marian Home at the Ursuline Motherhouse.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Jean West (James), nephew Michael (Beverly) West, niece Lynn (Stephen) Cook, several great-nieces and nephews, and members of her religious community.

Visitation begins at 3:30 p.m. March 7 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 8 at 11 a.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.