Ursuline Sister Marie Julie Fecher, a music teacher, dies at 98

Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph Marie Julie Fecher died Sept. 22 at Mount St. Joseph. She was 98 and had been an Ursuline for 80 years.

Sister Fecher, a native of Hamilton, Ohio, ministered as a music teacher in Kentucky for 50 years.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Edward School, St. Bartholomew School, St. Columba School and St. Catherine School in New Haven, Ky. She also taught in the Diocese of Owensboro.

Sister Fecher served her community as an organist.

She is survived by her brother Roger Fecher of Indianapolis, her sister Julie Zink of Kettering, Ohio, plus nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated Sept. 27.

Donations in memory of Sister Fecher may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356