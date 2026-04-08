Ursuline Sister, Margaret Marie Greenwell, a teacher, dies at 87

Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph Margaret Marie Greenwell

Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph Margaret Marie Greenwell died April 7 at Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 87 and in her 71st year of religious life.

Sister Greenwell, a native of New Haven, Ky., was an educator for 35 years. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Brigid School in Vine Grove (1957-59), St. Columba School (1959-61) and St. Denis School (1961-67).

Beginning in 1993, she served as the receptionist at the Sister Visitor Center. She retired to Maple Mount in 2016, where she remained active in prayer.

She is survived by her sister Janice Newton of Bardstown, Ky., her nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. April 14 at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation will begin April 13 at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m. at Mount St. Joseph.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.