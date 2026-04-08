Catholic Services Appeal, which funds ministries, reaches an all-time high

Deacon Evrard Muhoza carried oil to be consecrated as sacred chrism during the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Chrism Mass March 31. He will be anointed with the chrism at his ordination to the priesthood on May 30. Funding to form seminarians for the priesthood comes from the Catholic Services Appeal, which has surpassed its goal this year. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

The 2025 Catholic Services Appeal has exceeded $4.6 million, an all-time high for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual stewardship campaign. Its goal was $4.35 million.

With the theme, “Giving Hope to All,” the appeal supports more than a hundred programs and services, from preparing catechists to pass on the faith to forming seminarians for the priesthood.

“Because of the generosity of our faithful, the theme ‘Giving Hope to All’ has become more than a message — it is a reality,” said Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of the appeal’s success. “This record-breaking appeal is bringing Christ’s hope to life in our parishes, our ministries, and in the lives of those most in need.

“This milestone is a powerful testament to the faith, compassion, and generosity of our parishioners,” he said. “Through the Catholic Services Appeal, we are able to extend Christ’s love to those most in need — supporting our seminarians, caring for the poor, strengthening our parishes, and educating future generations.”

“As the number of seminarians in the Archdiocese of Louisville continues to increase, these gifts are more important than ever. We are deeply grateful to our donors for their commitment to supporting the future priests of our Church.” — Molly Keene Smith, director of the Office of Mission Advancement

Melissa Herberger, the coordinator for annual giving and stewardship, credits the appeal’s success to two things: parishioners’ “deep and growing commitment to stewardship and service” and to “the dedicated collaboration of our pastors, parish staff, and volunteers, whose commitment and leadership inspired participation and generosity across every parish.”

“The impact of the Catholic Services Appeal is felt in every corner of our diocese,” Herberger said. “Each gift, no matter the size, helps bring hope, healing, and the Gospel message to life.”

Herberger noted that CSA funds “directly support a wide range of ministries, including – Seminarian ongoing formation and education; the Office of Catholic Schools; outreach to the poor and vulnerable; parish support and evangelization initiatives; clergy care and retirement; and campus ministry.”

Support for seminarians is built into the CSA through a special Seminarian Education Fund, which drew more than $623,000 contributions during the appeal.

Molly Keene Smith, director of the Office of Mission Advancement, said, “With the average annual cost of educating each seminarian at $65,500, the more than $623,000 contributed so far this year provides essential support for their preparation for priesthood.

“As the number of seminarians in the Archdiocese of Louisville continues to increase, these gifts are more important than ever,” Smith said. “We are deeply grateful to our donors for their commitment to supporting the future priests of our Church.”The 2025 Catholic Services Appeal is still accepting donations. To learn more or to make a gift, visit www.ArchLou.com/CSA, contact Melissa Herberger in the Office of Mission Advancement at mherberger2@archlou.org or call 585-3291.