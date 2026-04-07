Youth

CSAA announces Boys Volleyball championship results

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The results of the 2026 CSAA Boys Volleyball championship have been announced. The two-day-long championship was held at St. Michael School on March 25 and St. Stephen Martyr School on March 26.

In the Boys 6th-grade division, results are as follows: 

  • St. Aloysius School defeated St. Paul School, taking home the Division A championship title.
  • St. Albert School defeated Notre Dame Academy in Division AA.
  • St. Margaret Mary School defeated St. Michael’s Maroon Team, taking home the Division #2 title.

In the Boys 8th-grade division, results are as follows:

  • St. Aloysius defeated St. Martha School, taking home the Division A championship title.
  • Sacred Heart Model School defeated St. Michael, taking home the Division AA championship title.
  • St. Albert defeated St. Michael, winning the Division #2 title.
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