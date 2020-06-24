Ursuline Sister Jamesetta DeFelice, educator, dies

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Jamesetta DeFelice, 89, died June 18 at Nazareth Home-Highlands. She was in her 71st year of religious life.

Sister DeFelice, a Louisville native, served in Catholic education for 56 years — from 1956 until her retirement in 2007.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she was principal of St. Francis of Assisi, Holy Name and St. Polycarp schools and at Maryhurst High School. She also taught at St. Ann, St. Peter, St. Boniface, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Rita and St. Matthias schools and in schools in Southern Indiana, South Carolina, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Sister DeFelice also served at Marian Home as social services director from 2007 to 2009. From 2009-2011, she volunteered on the Marian Community Team at Sacred Heart Village.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Borders, several nieces and nephews and the Ursuline community of sisters and associates.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.