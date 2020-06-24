After 40+ years, eight educators retire

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Catholic Schools has announced the retirement of 44 educators. Among those retiring at the close of the 2019-2020 school year are eight educators who have served in Catholic education for more than 40 years.

An additional 12 retired after serving for 30 or more years.

Regina Hall, a teacher at St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., retired following a 49-year career in Catholic education.

Pam Raidt, STEAM lab teacher at St. Agnes School, retired after 47 years.

Sheila Huff, dean of administrative services and assistant principal of Sacred Heart Academy, retired after 44 years.

Pam Boone, a teacher at St. Albert the Great School, retired after 43 years.

Three teachers retired after 42 years of service. They are: Joseph Bergamini and Alan Donhoff, both of St. Xavier High School, and Susan Beck of St. Mary Academy.

David Bradshaw, a teacher at St. Xavier, retired after 41 years of service.

Following is a list of teachers, assistant principals and principals retiring after 20 or more years. The list includes retirements reported to the Office of Catholic Schools as of June 10.

Jan Martin, a teacher at Mercy Academy, retired at 39 years.

Fred Klausing, principal of St. Bernard School, retired after 37.5 years.

Two educators retired after 37 years: Mary Ann Naser, a teacher at St. Xavier, John Ellington, a teacher at Trinity High School, and Mary Lee McCoy, principal of Sacred Heart Academy.

Two educators retired after 36 years: Jim Wagoner, a teacher at St. Xavier, and Elaine Bachman, principal of Notre Dame Academy.

Sheryl Kremer, a teacher at St. Gabriel School, retired after 35 years.

Rick Sorrels, a guidance counselor at St. Xavier, retired after 33 years.

Two teachers retired after 32 years: Dick Wunderlin of Trinity and Michelle Pullem of Holy Trinity School.

Marilyn Bowman, a teacher at Mercy, retired after 30 years.

Those retiring with more than 20 years of service to Catholic education include:

Two educators retired after 29 years: Kathleen DeLozier, principal of St. Nicholas Academy, and Maria Martin, a teacher at Trinity.

Cassie Frantz, a counselor at Ascension School, retired after 28 years.

Susan Hust, a teacher at St. Joseph School in Bardstown, Ky., retired after 22 years.

Two teachers retired after 21 years: Irene Bozio of Assumption High School and Judith Virant of St. Albert.

Deana Padgett, learning differences counselor at Mercy, retired after 20 years.

Tom Hamilton, principal of Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., retired after 12 years.

Patty Nevitt, learning lab coordinator at Bethlehem, retired after 18 years.

Keith Graham, a teacher at Bethlehem, retired after 8 years.

William Moore, a teacher at DeSales High School, retired after 13.5 years.

Harriet Blankenship, learning consultant at Holy Cross High School, retired after four years.

Tonya Dillon, a teacher at Presentation Academy, retired after 16 years.

Dr. Cynthia Crabtree, president of Sacred Heart Academy, retired after 17 years.

Rick Mattingly, a teacher at St. Xavier, retired after 17 years.

Mary Vanegas, a teacher at Holy Spirit School, retired after 19 years.

Kevin Daugherty, a teacher at John Paul II Academy, retired after 15.5 years.

Jill Rowe, a teacher at Sacred Heart Model School, retired after 15 years.

Caroline Putman, a teacher at St. Bernard, retired after 19.5 years.

Joan Mattingly, a teacher at St. Gregory School in Samuels, Ky., retired after 13 years.

Nancy Ballard, a teacher at St. Gregory School in Samuels, Ky, retired after 13 years.

Carolyn Gnau, a teacher at St. Margaret Mary School, retired after 19 years.

Marcy Frankrone, a teacher at St. Stephen Martyr School, retired after 9 years.

Benedictine Sister Karen Byerley, a teacher at St. Stephen Martyr, retired after 16 years.