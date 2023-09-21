Louisville to host national conference for Black men 

The 20th annual Father Chester P. Smith National Black Catholic Men’s Conference will take place Oct. 12-15 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St.

This year’s theme is “The Least of These” and men of all faith traditions are welcome.

The event is organized by the Bowman-Francis Ministry, whose mission is to “spiritually recharge Afrocentric communities by renewing interest, commitment and devotions within the Roman Catholic Church,” according to its website. The ministry has partnered with the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry to bring the conference to Louisville.

Participants will hear from several speakers, including Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre.

Close to two dozen workshops will be offered on various topics, including financial wellness, mental health and suicide.

The cost is $150 for adults and $100 for those age 17 and younger. To register, visit www.bowmanfrancis.org. For more information, call the ministry’s office at 317-800-1621 or send an email to ministry@bowmanfrancis.org.