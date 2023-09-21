Pilgrimages to Monte Cassino Shrine set for five Sundays in October

St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for Sundays in October.
The pilgrimages begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service ends with the litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn. Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:
- Oct. 1 — Benedictine Brother Gregory Morris will present “Entering the Kingdom; Conversion of the Heart.”
- Oct. 8 — Benedictine Brother Michael Reyes will present “Holy Mary, pray for us.”
- Oct. 15 — Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding will present “Pondering with Mary.”
- Oct. 22 — Benedictine Brother Francis de Sales Wagner will discuss “Our Lady of the Hermitage.”
- Oct. 29 — Benedictine Archabbot Kurt Stasiak will present “Mary, One Who Trusted.”
The services begin at 2 p.m. CDT and the public is welcome.
The Monte Cassino Shrine is located a mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Road 62 in St. Meinrad, Ind.
For more information, call Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the event, call 812-357-6611.