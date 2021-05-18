Ursuline Sister Georgia Jean Kruml, a teacher and drummer, dies at 85

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Georgia Jean Kruml, formerly Sister Francis Marie, died May 15 at Nazareth Home. She was 85 and had been an Ursuline sister since 1953.

Sister Kruml, a native of Ord, Neb., ministered as a teacher and musician in Kentucky and Nebraska.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher’s aide at Holy Name School and St. Elizabeth School. From 1992 to 1996, she served at St. Athanasius School.

Sister Kruml also served her community by ministering at the Ursuline Motherhouse, Marian Home, Ursuline Academy, Sacred Heart Academy and at St. Joseph Children’s Home. She was especially helpful in helping to troubleshoot computer problems and often directed traffic on the Ursuline campus.

Sister Kruml was also a drummer in the Holy Name Band of Louisville for 25 years.

In 2006 she was awarded the Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award from the Kentucky Association of Homes and Services for the Aging.

She is survived by her sisters Ursuline Sister of Louisville Theresa Kruml of Iowa City, Iowa, and Cecilia Ann Kruml of Lincoln, Neb., and her brother Robert Kruml also of Lincoln.

Visitation will be held May 19 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Motherhouse library. A vigil will follow at 4:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 20 in the Motherhouse Chapel. The Mass will be live-streamed to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Masks are required and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters Mission Advancement Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.