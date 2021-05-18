Bellarmine University creates scholarship program to benefit public school students

Bellarmine University awarded scholarships to six high school students in its newly created “Louisville Century Scholars Program” during a ceremony on its campus last week.

The program offers scholarships to “high-performing” students from local schools that enroll a high number of students whose families are eligible for federal food subsidy programs, according to a news release from the school.

“The Louisville Century Scholars Program reflects Bellarmine’s commitment to access and affordability, creating talent pipelines to address the need for an educated, diverse and inclusive workforce while driving social and economic mobility in our community,” said the news release.

After the students receive other sources of aid — such as federal and state assistance — the scholarship will cover the remaining cost of tuition, books, fees and on-campus room and board, said the release. While enrolled at Bellarmine, the students will mentor future Century scholars and participate in service projects.

Olivia Mayfield, a student at Butler Traditional High School, received one of the scholarships.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this new initiative and I can’t wait to spend the next four years at Bellarmine,” said Mayfield. “This scholarship will take so much stress away so I can fully engage in the college experience.”

Dr. Michael J. Marshall, who serves as Bellarmine’s vice president for enrollment, marketing and communication, said the ability to pay for college shouldn’t be a barrier.

“As part of our strategic plan, we are striving to make a Bellarmine education accessible to students of all backgrounds,” said Marshall in the release. “The ability to pay for college should not be a barrier to anyone who has a dream to succeed. Bellarmine works to support and develop highly educated graduates to enhance this community, state, region and nation. We want a diverse student body whose collective differences, talents and backgrounds make Bellarmine a more vibrant learning community.”

Marshall noted that one in four students who started undergraduate studies at Bellarmine last fall came from families that needed “exceptional” financial support to make college possible for their children.

Students at The Academy @ Shawnee, Butler, Central, Doss, Iroquois, Seneca, Waggener and Western high schools are eligible for the scholarship program. For information or to apply for the scholarship, contact Brooke Burnette at bburnette@bellarmine.edu.