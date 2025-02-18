Trinity selects James Torra to serve as its next president

James Torra

Trinity High School’s next president has spent years welcoming prospective students and families as the school’s vice president for advancement and director of admissions.

James “JT” Torra, who also has served as a teacher and coach at Trinity, will begin his tenure as president on July 1. He will succeed Dr. Robert Mullen, who has served as president since 2000. Mullen, who announced in May of 2024 his plans to step down, intends to remain on staff as vice president of mission.

“JT is the right person at the right time for Trinity,” said Mike Paradis, chair of the Trinity High School Board, in the press release. “His hands-on experience in serving as a teacher and leader of young men, along with his work as an innovative administrator and leader, makes him uniquely qualified to serve as Trinity’s next president.”

Joe Landenwich, chair of the Trinity High School Foundation Board, said in the release, “JT’s personal and professional values align with Trinity’s inclusive and welcoming approach where students are encouraged to grow academically, spiritually and morally in a community of faith.”

Torra holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and secondary education from Keene State College in New Hampshire and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton, according to the press release. He earned a certificate in Catholic school management from Villanova University and an executive leadership program certificate from Cornell University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Trinity High School and its esteemed tradition of helping young men reach their full potential, forming men of faith and men of character.” — James “JT” Torra, the next president of Trinity High School

He joined Trinity’s staff in 2005 as a science teacher and associate head basketball coach. He has led advancement and admissions since 2017.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Trinity High School and its esteemed tradition of helping young men reach their full potential, forming men of faith and men of character,” Torra said in the release.

“My experiences at Trinity during the past 20 years have prepared me well for this next chapter,” he said. “Utilizing a collaborative approach, I will work passionately with all sectors of the Trinity community to build on the school’s rich legacy and core values, while also creating a vision for continued growth and success.”

Trinity conducted a seven-month national search before selecting Torra for the position, according to a press release from the school. In the press release, leaders thanked members of the Trinity High School Board, Trinity High School Foundation Board and Alumni Board who served on the search committee.

Paradis, the school board chair, said Mullen leaves Trinity “on the strongest footing possible academically, financially and operationally. We are thankful for his tremendous leadership and dedication.”

When he steps down from the role of president, Mullen will serve as the school’s vice president for mission.

“In this role, he will concentrate on fundraising, while also providing transition support to his successor,” the press release said. “Mullen, a 1977 Trinity graduate, has maintained numerous teaching and administrative positions at the school during the last 42 years.”

Trinity High School was founded in 1953 and currently has an enrollment of more than 1,200 students.

Torra will be the school’s sixth leader and its third president, a position established in 1994.