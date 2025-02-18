Science in the Bluegrass — Be a rebel, be a Catholic scientist

Pat Burton

When I joined the faculty at Mercy Academy in 2009, I was invigorated by the prospect of teaching biology at a Catholic high school. But more than a few times over the years I’ve been surprised by individuals — Catholics and non-Catholics alike — who have asked me a silly question:

“Do they really let you teach all that biology stuff in a Catholic school?”

In some instances, I could tell that the person was joking. Other times I wasn’t so sure. And that’s concerning.

The Venerable Catherine McAuley, foundress of the Sisters of Mercy, is quoted as saying, “No work of charity can be more productive of good to society than the careful instruction of women.” As I’ve pointed out to my students before in class, we should take note that Mother McAuley does not include “except for science” in her beautiful statement.

So why do people continue to bring this up? Scientists have indeed developed ideas that seem to contradict the teachings of the Catholic Church. This dates all the way back to the second-century astronomer Ptolemy showing that, contrary to appearances and Genesis 1, the moon is smaller than the stars.

Of course, Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection is one of the favorites that people like to bring up. And it can be hard to deny that, at least on the surface, Darwin’s ideas are in opposition to the Genesis stories of God’s Creation. But there’s more to it than that.

In his 1950 encyclical “Humani Generis,” Pope Pius XII was the first to officially suggest that evolution and Catholic teachings could be compatible, a sentiment that has been echoed by St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis in the years since.

We can even look to the teachings of St. Thomas Aquinas, who wrote that “it is a greater perfection for a thing to be good in itself and also the cause of goodness in others, than only to be good in itself.” Put simply, it makes more sense for God to have created us not as stagnant beings, but as creatures with the capacity to cause change ourselves.

Yet this seems to surprise people, and the misconception that there is inherent “beef” (as my students would say) between Catholics and scientists persists in our modern society, where we often seem to seek conflict over harmony.

This, in my opinion, is why teaching the full scope of science in our Catholic schools is as essential as it’s ever been. If our students are able to master scientific methodology, I believe their capacity to also deepen their faith will only grow.

The true purpose of science is to ask questions, look analytically at the world around us, and gain knowledge that can be used to solve problems that all of us face. I would argue that this is also a formula for building a stronger connection to God, as well.

Looking at Church teachings with a critical eye, being rebellious and asking difficult questions in pursuit of God’s truth, and seeking ways to serve those around us — this is what our faith is all about. And it is my job as a Catholic school educator to ensure that the next generation of critical thinkers is prepared to continue down this path that other Catholic scientists paved before me.

Just this past summer, Pope Francis reaffirmed the Church’s support of scientific research, and encouraged scientists to “harmonize” faith and science to best serve humankind.

In other words: Go ahead, be a rebel. Let’s show them it’s totally cool to be a Catholic scientist.

Pat Burton is the science chair and STEM coordinator at Mercy Academy and a member of the Archdiocesan Faith and Science Dialogue Group.