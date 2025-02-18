Cemeteries to host Stations of the Cross during Lent

Each Friday during Lent, Catholic Cemeteries will host the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four cemeteries in Louisville. The stations, which will be primarily led by students, begin at 1 p.m. and cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

Following is the schedule:

On March 7, students from St. Patrick School will lead the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather at the St. Phillip Neri cross in section 35.

On March 14, students from St. James School will lead the prayer service at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Ave. Participants will gather in the priest section behind the flagpole.

On March 21, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre along with students from St. Martha School will lead the prayer service at St. Michael Cemetery,1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section.

On March 28, students from St. Gabriel School will lead the prayer service at St. John Cemetery, located at the intersection of 26th and Duncan Streets, with the entrance on Duncan Street.

On April 4, Deacon Scott Haner will lead the prayer service at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather at the intersection next to the office parking area.

On April 11, students from Holy Trinity School will lead the prayer service at St. Michael Cemetery,1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section.