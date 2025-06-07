Trappists to host ‘come and see’ weekend

A Trappist monk is seen at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Ky., in this 2021 file photo. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Single Catholic men ages 18 to 35 who are healthy “of mind and body” are invited to a “come and see” vocation weekend retreat Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 at the Abbey of Gethsemani, 3642 Monks Road, Trappist, Ky.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend the Liturgy of the Hours in choir with the monks, who belong to the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance, also known as Trappists.

Participants will also have the opportunity to tour the monks’ workplaces and listen to their witness.

To register for the free event, contact Father Anton at 502-549-4116 or vocations@monks.org using the subject line “come and see.” Space is limited.