Wedding Anniversaries — Dec. 22, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Martin Dentinger, members of St. Brigid Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 29. Mrs. Dentinger, the former Patricia Marie Clayton, retired from cosmetology in 2021 after 50 years. Mr. Dentinger retired from BellSouth/AT&T as a facilities technician in 2008 after 35 years. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Reh, members of Holy Trinity Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 30. Mrs. Reh, the former Anita L. Lage, is retired. Mr. Reh retired after 40 years working in finance. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.

Doug and Inez Anderson, members of St. Paul Church, will celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary Dec. 30. The couple have two sons and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Schook, members of St. Ignatius Martyr Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 27. Mrs. Schook, the former Anna Helen Kellar, is a housewife. Mr. Schook served in the United States Army and retired from DuPont after 27 years. The couple have three children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.