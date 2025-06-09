God’s love breaks down walls, opens borders, dispels hatred, pope says

Pope Leo XIV gives his blessing at the conclusion of Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican June 8, 2025, concluding the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — In a world marked by wars and where people are disconnected and numb with indifference, Pope Leo XIV prayed that the Holy Spirit would “open borders, break down walls” and dissolve hatred so everyone can live as children of one human family.

“The Spirit breaks down barriers and tears down the walls of indifference and hatred” because he teaches and encourages “the commandment of love that the Lord has made the center and summit of everything,” he said.

“Where there is love, there is no room for prejudice, for ‘security’ zones separating us from our neighbors, for the exclusionary mindset that, tragically, we now see emerging also in political nationalisms,” Pope Leo said in his homily for Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square June 8.

The pope also spoke out against “an unhealthy desire for domination” and violence in relationships as well as the “numerous recent cases of femicide” in Italy.

As of June 7, three women had been killed in 48 hours by a husband or partner. At least 22 women have been killed since the start of the year, 10 of whom were killed by a partner or ex-partner, the newspaper La Stampa reported June 6. An average of 100 women were killed between 2022 and 2024 in cases of voluntary manslaughter involving family members, according to the Italian government, and an average of 62 women were killed by their partner or ex-partner each year during the same timeframe.

“The Holy Spirit, on the other hand, brings to maturity within us the fruits that enable us to cultivate good and healthy relationships,” Pope Leo said.

In his homily, the pope reflected on the Holy Spirit’s gift of opening borders, building on an image of Pentecost described by Pope Benedict XVI in his homily on the feast day in 2005.

“The Spirit opens borders, first of all, in our hearts,” then in one’s relationships with others and, finally, between peoples, Pope Leo said.

“He is the gift that opens our lives to love” by breaking down “our hardness of heart, our narrowness of mind, our selfishness, the fears that enchain us and the narcissism that makes us think only of ourselves,” the pope said.

“The Holy Spirit comes to challenge us, to make us confront the possibility that our lives are shriveling up, trapped in the vortex of individualism,” he said. “Sadly, oddly enough, in a world of burgeoning ‘social’ media, we risk being ever more alone. Constantly connected, yet incapable of ‘networking.”‘

The Spirit “put us in touch with our inmost self, beneath all the masks we wear. He leads us to an encounter with the Lord by teaching us to experience the joy that is his gift” and to have one’s life become a place “of welcome and refreshment.”

The Holy Spirit also “broadens the borders of our relationships and opens us to the joy of fraternity,” which is “also a critical yardstick for the church,” he said.

To truly be a church of the Lord, he said, there must be “no borders or divisions among us.” The faithful must be able to “dialogue and accept one another in the church and to reconcile our diversities,” becoming “a welcoming and hospitable place for all.”

The Holy Spirit “also opens borders between peoples,” the pope said, by uniting people’s hearts and making “us view others as our brothers and sisters.” This is how “differences no longer become an occasion for division and conflict but rather a shared patrimony from which we can all draw.”

Recalling Pope Francis’ homily on Pentecost in 2023, Pope Leo lamented the continued discord and division in the world.

“The wars plaguing our world are a tragic sign of this. Let us invoke the Spirit of love and peace, that he may open borders, break down walls, dispel hatred and help us to live as children of our one Father who is in heaven,” he said.

The pope also prayed for the gift of peace to dwell in people’s hearts, before reciting the Regina Caeli after the Mass.

“For only a peaceful heart can spread peace in the family, society and international relations,” he said. “May the Spirit of the risen Christ open paths of reconciliation wherever there is war; may he enlighten those who govern and give them the courage to make gestures of de-escalation and dialogue.”

The Mass marked the conclusion of the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities. The Jubilee included an evening prayer vigil in the square June 7 led by Pope Leo with an estimated 70,000 people.

Before praying the Regina Caeli June 8, the pope thanked all the representatives of Catholic lay associations, movements and communities who took part in the Jubilee, encouraging them to “set out renewed” with the strength of the Holy Spirit. “Go and bring the hope of the Lord Jesus to everyone!”