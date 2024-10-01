Trappist Brother Paul Quenon to present at 43rd Kentucky Book Festival

Trappist Brother Paul Quenon, a monk at the Abbey of Gethsemani near Bardstown, Ky., will be one of the presenters at the 43rd Kentucky Book Festival Nov. 2 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington, Ky.

Brother Quenon will join his long-time publisher, Jon M. Sweeney and author Fenton Johnson in a discussion of his latest book, a memoir entitled “Reflections on a Spiritual Journey” at 11:15 a.m.

Brother Quenon has been a monk at the abbey for five decades. He entered the monastery at age 17 and was a novice under Thomas Merton — the renowned Trappist monk who lived and wrote from the abbey — and has taught and lived in a monastery in Nigeria.

His new book “mingles meditations, insights and wanderings with Quenon’s experiences in nature and community. He offers sketches of monastic life—saintly, comical and poetic moments in a multi-colored, diverse and surprising memoir of life inside the enclosure,” according to an announcement from the festival.

“Reflections on a Spiritual Journey” will be available for purchase and he will be available for signings for a limited time that day. The award-winning writer has also published 10 books of poetry.

Fenton Johnson was recently inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame and Jon Sweeney is an award-winning author of books on spirituality, mysticism and religion.The presentation is free, but seating is limited. For more information, visit https://kybookfestival.org/2024-2/.