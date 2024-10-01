Archdiocesan News

Catholics are invited to attend monthly Mass of the Air recordings

Mass of the Air, a local non-profit that airs recorded Masses each Sunday, invites Catholics to attend its recordings at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road.  

Guests are asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. and may stay for the first Mass or for both Masses. Each will last approximately half an hour.

The upcoming recording dates and celebrants are: 

  • Oct. 9 — Father Joe Graffis assisted by Deacon Greg Gitschier
  • Oct. 10 — Father Matthew Millay assisted by Deacon Mark Rougeux
  • Nov. 6 —Father Anthony Chandler assisted by Deacon Michael Shumway
  • Nov. 7 — Father Jeffrey Nicolas assisted by Deacon Peter Rendon

All are welcome to attend, but due to the nature of the recording, bringing small children is discouraged.

Mass of the Air can be viewed on Sundays at 9 a.m. on WBKI-TV, 10:30 a.m. on WDRB-TV, 10 a.m. (Central) on WNKY-TV, and at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Faith Channel.

