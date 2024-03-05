Training program for pastoral care to the sick begins April 4

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick.

The program will train people to provide pastoral care for those who are homebound or in hospitals or nursing homes.

The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on Thursdays in April starting April 4 as well as May 9 and 16. The course will include the following topics:

Introduction to pastoral care

Pastoral communication skills

Prayer

Understanding loss and grief

Self-awareness and boundaries

Taking communion to the sick and homebound

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office, at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.