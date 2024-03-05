Senior Pre-Derby Extravaganza setat the Catholic Enrichment Center

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host its annual Senior Pre-Derby Extravaganza on April 9 at 11 a.m.

Activities will include stick-horse races with betting, a Derby hat style show and contests, lunch, door prizes and entertainment.

Tickets are $20 per person and will only be sold at the CEC on April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, its senior council and the Catholic Enrichment Center advisory council. For more information, call the center at 776-0262.