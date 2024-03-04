Archdiocesan News

Latest ‘What’s New in ArchLou’ highlights serving the community, church

by

The March installment of “What’s New in Archlou” podcast features Aaron Miller, vice president of the Leadership Louisville Center, and Martha Price Richardson, a community volunteer. They join host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Louisville, to discuss their experiences serving the church and community.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” said an announcement about the episode.The podcast, part of the Arch Lou Podcast Network, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith Channel and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s website, www.archlou.org, and its YouTube Channel and Facebook page. New episodes are released on the first Tuesday of each month.

Tags from the story
,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Vocation poster, essay contest winners selected from record pool 
The annual Vocations Awareness Poster and Essay contest — sponsored by the...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *