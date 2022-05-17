Time to Speak

What do the following people have in common?

A 90-year-old widow who watches Mass weekly online

A college freshman living two hours from home

A young married couple busy raising four school-age children

An active-duty member of the military

A retired educator who is homebound due to health infirmities

The answer is, they all contacted the Archdiocese of Louisville in recent months seeking ways to participate in the Synod on Synodality listening phase, but are unable to attend local in-person consultations.

These resolute individuals are just a few of the folks who, despite their logistical challenges, have reached out to the archdiocese, eager to somehow share their personal input in the synod.

For those unable to be present physically in this synodal listening phase, an online personal sharing opportunity is available through May 31 at www.archlou.org/synod-2022-online-listening.

This option invites participants to share their personal experiences on four synod reflection questions. All responses are anonymous and will be integrated with synod feedback received through in-person consultations around the archdiocese.

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of all the baptized sharing their voices in this synodal listening, not just those who are most engaged.

If you know individuals who might feel they are on the margins, have been hurt by the church, have lapsed in their faith or have left the Catholic faith for any reason, encourage them to respond to Pope Francis’ invitation by confidentially sharing their reflections and experiences at www.archlou.org/synod-2022-online-listening before the end of May.

Online feedback will be welcomed and honored along with all input collected in this synodal journey.

Richard “Tink” Guthrie is the vice chancellor for the Archdiocese of Louisville and is the coordinator for the Synod on Synodality process in the Archdiocese of Louisville. He can be reached at tguthrie@archlou.org or 585-3291.