Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville donated $83,000 to the 2021 Retirement Fund for Religious collection, which was held Dec. 11-12.

According to a letter from the National Religious Retirement Office, since the collection was initiated in 1988, the archdiocese has collected a total of $5,102,355.69 to help religious communities care for senior members. Approximately 30,000 senior religious benefit from the annual collection.

In addition to helping religious communities provide for the day-to-day needs of senior members, proceeds from the Retirement Fund for Religious collection also “underwrite programming and education that promote long-term retirement planning,” the letter said.

“These resources focus on helping communities to reduce costs, enhance eldercare and identify additional sources of income,” the letter said.