Three local parishes selected to participate in children’s revival project

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology announced at the end of April that it has chosen 14 parishes, including three in the Archdiocese of Louisville, to participate in a project called the Children’s Revival of Participation at Sunday Mass.

St. Patrick Church, St. Bernard Church in Clementsville, Ky., and Sacred Heart Church in Liberty, Ky., were selected to take part in the five-year initiative. Holy Spirit Church in the Diocese of Owensboro is also a participant, as are nine parishes in Indiana and a Knoxville, Tenn., parish.

The project aims to increase the capacity of parishes to “incorporate children’s leadership and children’s ways of worship into their regular Sunday Masses,” said an announcement from the seminary.

The project is funded by a $1.25 million grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc.

Experts in liturgy, catechesis and child development will help participants “invigorate music, movement, preaching and praying in ways that invite children to lead the whole congregation from worship into witness,” the announcement said.

The goal is for pilot parishes to plan and implement their first Children’s Revival efforts in 2024, the announcement said, noting that the timing is meant to align with the national Eucharistic Revival, which is moving from its year of parish revival to a year of mission in July.For more information or to learn about resources and developments within the Children’s Revival project, contact Kelly Gallagher, program director, at kgallagher@saintmeinrad.edu.