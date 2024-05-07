Dominican Sister Frances Fleischaker marks jubilee

Adrian Dominican Sister Mary Frances Fleischaker

Adrian Dominican Sister Mary Frances (Francis Dominic) Fleischaker, who served in the Archdiocese of Louisville, is celebrating her 60th jubilee this year.

Sister Fleischaker, a native of Chicago, entered the congregation on Sept. 8, 1963. She professed her first vows on Aug. 8, 1965, and her final vows on Nov. 30, 1974.

Sister Fleischaker served as director of liturgy for the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace, at the Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., from 1998 to 2004.

She also served as a teacher and music minister in Michigan and Illinois. She ministered to her congregation as director of worship and music at the Motherhouse in Adrian, Mich.

Sister Fleischaker currently serves as an adjunct professor of theology at Barry University in Miami, Fla.