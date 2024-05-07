Jockey says Catholic faith crucial in dangerous sport

Jockey Keith Asmussen, left, is pictured in a Feb. 24, 2024, photo riding Kentucky Oaks mount Lemon Muffin at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. (OSV News photo/Coady Photography, courtesy Oaklawn Park)

By Mary Rampellini, OSV News

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Jockey Keith Asmussen calls on his Catholic faith daily as he competes in the high-stakes world of horse racing, and the sport’s stage gets no bigger than the one on May 4, when he rode in his first Kentucky Derby.

Asmussen rode Just Steel in the $5 million race at Churchill Downs, finishing 17th. The 25-year-old earned the opportunity by guiding the colt to a second-place finish in the Grade 1, $1.5 million Arkansas Derby March 30.

The Arkansas Derby is the richest race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, where Asmussen has spent the past five months competing. He ranks as the meet’s second-leading jockey, with 54 victories through April 24. Those wins include the Grade 3, $400,000 Honeybee with Lemon Muffin.

The current Oaklawn season is the best meet Asmussen has had in the saddle since launching his career in 2020.

“I think my faith has gotten a lot stronger since starting this profession — just given that it’s dangerous and even more so than that, it’s very emotionally taxing,” he told Arkansas Catholic, Little Rock’s diocesan newspaper. “You can take it so personal, the outcome of a race, even when there’s so many uncontrollable variables.”

But prayer can counter those anxieties, Asmussen said. He said he finds his faith gives him a sense of humility, understanding “you can only do what you can do,” as well as gratitude.

“I start my day with prayer,” he said. “I’m incredibly thankful to have the opportunity to do what I love and the opportunity to show what talents I have and I pray for the safety of myself and the animals under my care. It kind of sets the attitude for the day.

“When you start with a little gratitude, I feel my days are more intentional and purposeful. I believe it gives me a better sense of direction. I think grounding is the word that comes to mind because it can be a little intense emotionally and I do believe that keeps me even-keeled.”

Asmussen, a native of Arlington, Texas, said both his father, Steve Asmussen, who is North America’s all-time leading trainer in wins with more than 10,000, and his mother, Julie, have been strong examples of faith in his life.

“My mom sends me devotionals every day,” Asmussen said. “I’m spoiled.”

Another marker of the rider’s Catholic faith is the crucifix he wears around his neck at all times, whether exercising horses at a high rate of speed in the mornings at Oaklawn or competing in fast-paced races in the afternoons in Hot Springs.

Asmussen’s home parish is Most Blessed Sacrament in Arlington. Upon graduation from high school, he earned a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

But horses, not numbers, have long been his first love. For a time, Asmussen was uncertain whether his dream of being a jockey would be able to be fulfilled, in large part because at 5-foot-10, he is taller than the average jockey. He prayed he might one day have the chance to ride in races like his grandfather, uncle and father.

“I wanted to be a jockey so bad, but with a large physique, it was seemingly impossible,” Asmussen said. “My faith, it’s kind of helped me realize the cage is made of thoughts. I took a step back, tried my best, and at least I had the security of knowing I tried. It just kind of went from there.

“A horse in the Derby? Are you serious? I just wanted to ride one race when I started!”