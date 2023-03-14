Girl Scouts, leaders receive religious awards

Girl Scouts from Troop 698 recited the Girl Scouts Promise during this year’s religious award ceremony at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Photo Special to The Record)

On March 12, the 111th birthday of Girl Scouts of the USA, 25 Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and three adult leaders received religious medals.

Father Troy Overton, chaplain of the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Committee on Scouting, presided during the ceremony, held at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. Terri Massey, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Board of Directors vice chair, and Laura McGill, a lifetime Girl Scout, assisted with presenting awards.

Awards were presented to the following:

— Adult leaders Bret Feger, Kathy Feger and Jill Solon received St. Elizabeth Ann Seton medals for their decade of leadership with Troop 2240 of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

— The following Brownie Scouts received the Family of God award for second and third graders:

Claire Betz, Natalie Bowen, Madelyn DeWitt, Stella Hawkins, Ava Oliver, Allison Pyles, Penelope Smith and Caroline Thornton from Troop 698 of St. Gabriel Church.

Audrey Fitzgerald from Troop 3288 of St. Albert the Great Church.

Catholic Girl Scouts of the archdiocese waited to process into the Cathedral of the Assumption during this year’s religious awards ceremony, held March 12, the 111th birthday of Girl Scouts of the USA. (Photo Special to The Record)

— Ten Junior and Cadette Scouts received the I Live My Faith award for fourth through sixth graders:

Emma Allen, Sarah Allen, Nora Carter, Mary Claire Cropper, Anna Early, Adaleide Hellman, Anna Keiran, Scarlett Sivori and Maggie Lou Terry from Troop 1391 of St. Albert the Great Church.

Sophia Cambron from Troop 831 of St. Patrick Church.

— The following Senior Scouts from Troop 2240 of St. Aloysius received the Spirit Alive medal for ninth and 10th graders:

Madison Cohn, who attends South Oldham High School.

Meredith Feger and Claire Manchak, who attend Mercy Academy.

Nyah Kolibab and Olivia Manikhong, who attend Assumption High School.

Kate Solon, who attends Sacred Heart Academy.

To learn more about Catholic Scouting in the Archdiocese of Louisville, visit www.archlouccs.org/a/. To learn more about Girl Scout Catholic awards, visit the National Catholic Committee for Girl Scouts USA and Camp Fire USA at nfcym.org. For more information, contact Phyllis Gilman at Pagilman80@gmail.com or Ann Russo at Annkrusso@att.net.