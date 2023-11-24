The Good Steward — Peace on Earth

Daniel Conway

The encyclical that St. John XXIII published in 1963, “Pacem in Terris” (Peace on Earth) is a passionate and compellingly urgent call for an end to the wars that, as Pope Francis says, “are always a defeat, always!”

Pope John begins with an affirmation of the fundamental truth that God alone is the author of all things visible and invisible. He is the one who establishes the necessary conditions for peace.

It is human sinfulness, our deliberate refusal to live as God intended, that begets violence, injustice and war among the nations and peoples who inhabit the world that God created. A real and lasting peace can never be achieved among us until we dedicate ourselves completely to the restoration of God’s plan for his children.

What would it take to build a world order that reflects God’s plan? What are the necessary conditions for a true and lasting peace — in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and in all the areas of the world that are suffering from violence and the absence of freedom?

“Pacem in Terris” outlines the following conditions for genuine peace on earth:

The first condition is a recognition of the greatness of God who alone made the world and everything in it. Earthly kingdoms, no matter how well intended, always fall far short of God’s kingdom of peace and love, which is the ultimate destiny of all humankind.

The second condition is an absolute reverence and respect for human dignity. “Any well-regulated and productive association of men in society demands the acceptance of one fundamental principle: that each individual is truly a person,” St. John writes.

Human persons have rights and duties, which flow as a direct consequence from their human nature which is made in the image and likeness of God. There can be no real peace without an absolute regard for the inalienable rights of all regardless of race, ethnicity, or political and economic circumstances.

Third, St. John XXIII tells us that as social beings who live in ordered communities, men and women need to be led by people who “derive their authority from God.” Authoritative leadership is a necessary condition for peace, but it’s important that leaders understand that their authority is intended only for the good of those they serve.

“The attainment of the common good is the sole reason for the existence of civil authorities,” he says.

Finally, we learn from “Pacem in Terris,” that “the world will never be the dwelling place of peace, til peace has found a home in the heart of each and every man, til every man preserves in himself the order ordained by God to be preserved.”



Peace is not something that someone else is responsible for. It begins with every individual person and extends outward to local, regional, national and global authorities. May the Prince of Peace who sacrificed his whole life to bring justice, mercy and compassion to our world, show us the way to achieve lasting peace on earth.