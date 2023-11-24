Celebrations set for Our Lady of Guadalupe

(Record FIle Photo by Allison Nichols)

The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, observed on Dec. 12, will be celebrated in parishes around the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The feast day commemorates the 16th-century appearance of the Blessed Mother to an indigenous man, St. Juan Diego, in Mexico. Our Lady of Guadalupe is patroness of the Americas.

Juan Diego was canonized in 2002 by St. John Paul II. His feast day is celebrated Dec. 9.

Celebrations for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe begin in many places with a novena and continue with a variety of events.

Following is the schedule of events provided by the Office of Hispanic Ministry:

St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, will host a novena Dec. 3-11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Dec. 12, there will be the rosary at 6 p.m., a play depicting the Marian apparitions at 7 p.m., followed by Mass at 8 p.m., Mañanitas at 9 p.m., and a gathering at 9:45 pm.

St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road, will host Mañanitas at 5 a.m. on Dec. 12 and Mass at 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Church, 1406 E Washington St., will host a novena Dec. 3-11 with the rosary at 10 p.m. and Mass at 11 p.m. On Dec. 12, Mass will be at 6 p.m., and a play depicting the Marian apparitions will be at 7 p.m. followed by folk dancing in the parish center.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will begin the celebration on Dec. 12 with midnight Mass and continue with Masses at 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. The 5 a.m. celebration will include mariachi music and a gathering.

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will have Mañanitas at 5 a.m. and Mass at 6 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Holy Name Church, 2914 S 3rd St., will have Mañanitas at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and Mass at 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Dr., will have a novena Dec. 4-11 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 12 there will be the rosary at 6 p.m., Mass at 7 p.m. and a gathering at 8 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will have Mañanitas and the rosary at 5 a.m. and Mass at 6 p.m. followed by a celebration.

St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky., will have a procession on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., the rosary at 7:15 p.m., Mañanitas at 7:45 p.m., Mass at 8 p.m. and a gathering at 9 p.m.

Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., will begin the celebration Dec. 11 in the parish center at 7 p.m. with a folk costume contest. The rosary will be prayed at 11 p.m., followed by Mañanitas at 11:30 p.m. and Mass at midnight.St. Helen Church in Glasgow, Ky., will have Mass at 6 p.m. Central time on Dec. 12 followed by a reception in the parish center.