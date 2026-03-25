The Good Steward — Papal concern for children’s rights

Daniel Conway

On Feb. 3, 2025, Pope Francis convened an International Summit on Children’s Rights, a gathering of Church and civic leaders concerned about the protection of children internationally. In his address, Pope Francis said:

“Even today, too often the lives of millions of children are marked by poverty, war, lack of schooling, injustice and exploitation. Children and adolescents in poorer countries, or those torn apart by tragic conflicts, are forced to endure terrible trials.”

Pope Francis emphasized the importance of listening to both the spoken and unspoken words of children, “for we need to realize that young children understand, remember and speak to us. And with their looks and their silences, too, they speak to us. So let us listen to them!”

A year later, on this Feb. 5, Pope Leo XIV shared his predecessor’s concern for caring for the vulnerable children of the world. In his address to the organizing committee of the initiative “From Crisis to Care: Catholic Action for Children,” Pope Leo said:

“Regrettably, I see that the situation of children today has not improved during the past year, and it is also of deep concern to learn of the lack of progress in protecting children from danger.”

The Holy Father advocated for a profound vision of life as a gift to be cherished, and of the family as its responsible guardian, considering it deplorable that public resources are allocated to suppress life, rather than being invested to support mothers and families.

Pope Leo welcomed the attendees’ commitment to developing effective ways to address the concerns raised at the summit on children’s rights. He asked that they keep in mind two important points:

“First, you are speaking on behalf of those who have no voice,” he said. “This is a truly noble task. Keep that in mind when the temptation to be discouraged arises because of failed initiatives, seeming lack of interest from others or the sense that the situation is not improving. Let the good you know you are doing carry you forward.”

He said, “The second point concerns the need to focus on the transversal needs of children, which can easily go unnoticed when care is focused on just one area of need.”

The Holy Father went on to ask that diverse organizations and groups “find ways to work together in greater harmony so that children receive care that is well balanced, taking into consideration their physical, psychological and spiritual welfare.”



Pope Leo concluded with a quote from the letter presented to Pope Francis by the children who attended the previous year’s summit: “Holy Father, together with you, we want to cleanse the world of bad things, color it with friendship and respect, and help you build a beautiful future for everyone!”



The Holy Father called for the intercession of Mary, Mother of the Church. He asked for God’s blessing on all who work to safeguard the rights of children today.

Daniel Conway, a member of Holy Trinity Church, is a writer, consultant and stewardship educator.