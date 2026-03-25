Deanery-wide Divine Mercy celebration planned at St. Athanasius

This image of the Divine Mercy painted in 1943 by Felician Sister Mary Fabia Szatkowska and housed at the Felician Sisters’ motherhouse in Livonia, Mich., is believed to be the first of its kind painted in North America. Masses for Divine Mercy Sunday, celebrated on the Sunday after Easter. (OSV News photo/Dan Meloy, The Michigan Catholic)

Divine Mercy will be celebrated at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, on April 12, Divine Mercy Sunday. The celebration is hosted by parishes in Deanery 2.

Divine Mercy Sunday offers Catholics an opportunity to receive a plenary indulgence, which can be obtained by completing the events offered at this celebration.



It will begin at 2 p.m. with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and confessions. Benediction will be at 2:45 p.m. and at 3 p.m., there will be a Mass of Divine Mercy with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. Following Mass, there will be Divine Mercy prayers and devotions.



Reach out to Deacon Sam King with questions or for more information at 502-599-2388 or sking0104@gmail.com.