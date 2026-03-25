Archbishop, St. Francis students lead stations at Calvary Cemetery

A group of about 50 gathered at Calvary Cemetery on March 20 to pray the Stations of the Cross alongside Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and students from St. Francis of Assisi School.
Standing beside monuments and headstones, the seventh-grade class from St. Francis led the prayer, a different student coming forward to lead each station with the archbishop. At the conclusion of the prayer service, a group of girls sang “Amazing Grace” for reflection.
The Catholic Cemeteries Office hosts the Way of the Cross for Young Christians on Fridays during Lent. The final prayer service, set for this Friday, March 27, will be at 1 p.m. at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue.