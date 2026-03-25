Archbishop, St. Francis students lead stations at Calvary Cemetery

St. Francis of Assisi School students Celia Nunn, left, and Paddy Weyland, right, began the Stations of the Cross with their classmates at Calvary Cemetery on March 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Girls from St. Francis of Assisi School sang “Amazing Grace” at the close of the stations March 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

A group of about 50 walked to the next station while praying the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Seventh-graders from St. Francis of Assisi School prayed the Stations of the Cross with the archbishop at Calvary Cemetery on March 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

The archbishop, students and attendees genuflected at the words “because by your Holy Cross you have redeemed the world” while praying the stations at Calvary Cemetery March 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre prayed the Stations of the Cross with St. Francis of Assisi students and a small group of the faithful at Calvary Cemetery March 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

A group of about 50 gathered at Calvary Cemetery on March 20 to pray the Stations of the Cross alongside Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and students from St. Francis of Assisi School.

Standing beside monuments and headstones, the seventh-grade class from St. Francis led the prayer, a different student coming forward to lead each station with the archbishop. At the conclusion of the prayer service, a group of girls sang “Amazing Grace” for reflection.

The Catholic Cemeteries Office hosts the Way of the Cross for Young Christians on Fridays during Lent. The final prayer service, set for this Friday, March 27, will be at 1 p.m. at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue.