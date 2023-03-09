Archdiocesan News

Seniors receive CEF scholarships

The Catholic Education Foundation has selected nine Catholic high school seniors to receive the Father John H. Morgan Scholarship. 

The students, who were to be recognized at the March 8 Salute to Catholic School Alumni Dinner, will receive a $9,500 scholarship for college.

The late Father Morgan was a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville. He established a charitable trust now run by the CEF to provide a college scholarship to one senior in each of the nine Catholic high schools in the archdiocese.

Scholarship recipients have chosen to study law, medicine, religion, science or education. Their selection was also based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership roles and service. 

The recipients are:

Josephine Ann Deye, Assumption High School

Katherine Victoria Belle Coale, Bethlehem High School

Jackson Clay Hoard, DeSales High School

Rebecca Raeann Kaelin, Holy Cross High School  

Mia Jane Grosshans, Mercy Academy 

Fatimah Saeed Alawami, Presentation Academy 

Valentina Moreno, Sacred Heart Academy

Lorenzo Paul Martinelli, St. Xavier High School

Lucas Martinez Osborn, Trinity High School  

