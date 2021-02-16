Ursuline Sister Alfreda Malone dies

Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph Alfreda Malone died Feb. 13 at Mount St. Joseph. She was 96 and in her 71st year of religious life.

Sister Malone, a native of Raywick, Ky., served in the Diocese of Owensboro and in New Mexico. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Bartholomew School in Buechel from 1952 to 55.

In her retirement, she was an administrative assistant to J.C. Malone Associates in Louisville from 1990 to 2004. She ministered to her family and others in the Hodgenville, Ky., area from 2004 to 2009.

Survivors include members of her religious community; her sisters Wanda D’Angelo, of Boston, Ky., and Aretha Reckley, Tarzana, Calif.; her brothers Joseph Clellan Malone and John R. Malone, both of Louisville; and her nieces and nephews.

In compliance with health and safety standards, the wake service at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Mount Saint Joseph are private.

Donations in memory of Sister Malone may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.