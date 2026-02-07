Teens invited to attend ‘Walk with Me’ worship night Feb. 24 at Sacred Heart

All Louisville high school students are invited to attend “Walk with Me,” a worship night at Sacred Heart Academy, 3175 Lexington Road. The event will be held Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

An announcement about the event said, “Lent is a journey, not a destination.” High school students will have the opportunity for praise, discussions, fellowship and prayer. The event will also include live music, adoration, a raffle and more.

Participants will take part in a service project to assist Catholic Charities of Louisville. Participants whose names begin with A-K are asked to bring in lotion, body wash or deodorant. Those whose names begin with K-Z are asked to bring soap, conditioner or shampoo.

Pizza will be provided. For more information or to sign up, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_SNdL_RztiYhxrmu4cZDHfQRDq8HMGTPbbHXNO7zUoVg8Hg/viewform