Retreats planned at Mount St. Francis during Lent

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, located in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host a variety of weekend retreats and a weekday workshop during Lent.

— Franciscan Father Steven J. McMichael will host a retreat March 6-8 called “Journeying through Lent with Mary Magdalene.” The cost is $275 per person and includes materials, private room and meals.

— Workshops focused on St. Francis of Assisi and the Eucharist will be presented March 9 and 10. The first workshop will be given on March 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be repeated from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The second one will be presented on the same schedule March 10. Father McMichael will be the presenter, and the workshops are free.

— A Lenten “Letting Go” retreat will be led by Judy Ribar on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The $60 registration fee will cover lunch and all materials.

— “Death, Dust and New Life,” a Lenten retreat, will begin at 7 p.m. on March 20 and continue until March 22 at 11 a.m. Peggy Holthaus and Dr. Regina Proctor will be the facilitators. A $275 registration fee includes all meals, retreat materials, overnight accommodation and more.To register or for more information about these events, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/lent-offerings.