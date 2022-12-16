Retrouvaille event for couples to be Feb. 17-19

A confidential Retrouvaille weekend for couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage will be held Feb. 17 to 19.

The program is designed to “help troubled marriages regain their health. It helps spouses uncover or reawaken the love, trust and commitment that originally brought them together,” according to an announcement from Retrouvaille Louisville. “The program is highly successful in saving hurting marriages, even bringing reconciliation to couples who have already separated or divorced.

To receive more information confidentially or to register, call 479-3329, email 3012@helpourmarriage.org or visit helpourmarriage.org.