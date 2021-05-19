African American leadership, youth award nominations sought

The deadline to nominate young people and adults for awards presented by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry at the annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards Dinner is June 4.

The deadline was recently extended for the Rodriq McCravy Youth Awards and the Deacon James and Mrs. Annette Turner African American Catholic Adult Leadership Award.

The annual event, which is typically held in March, was postponed this year due to the pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and cash bar. This is the 34th anniversary of the event.

Proceeds from the event fund high school and college scholarships for recipients of the McCravy awards. The awards recognize students who demonstrate leadership in their church, civic and school communities. The adult leadership award recognizes commitment, service and leadership in the African American Catholic community.

For a nomination packet, call the office at 471-2146.