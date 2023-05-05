Archdiocesan News

Teachers receive innovation award

The Catholic Education Foundation presented Innovation Awards, sponsored by the Dan Ulmer Family, to five elementary school educators during school Masses this spring. 

The awards, which include $2,500 monetary gifts, recognize teachers who have a positive influence on the lives of their students and use “innovative and creative teaching styles and methods that produce outstanding academic results from their students,” according to a CEF news release.

The 2023 recipients are:

  • Sydney Larkin, St. Margaret Mary School
  • Mary Kate Determann, St. Stephen Martyr School
  • Katherine Kuhl, St. Martha School
  • Emily Clark, Holy Spirit School
  • Kelsey Rhea, St. Gabriel School
