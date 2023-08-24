Archdiocesan News

Swahili Mass marks milestone

by
The Swahili Mass Choir gathered for a photo at the second anniversary of the archdiocese’s Swahili-language Mass. (Photo Special to The Record by James Bennett)

The second anniversary of the Swahili-language Mass in the Archdiocese of Louisville was marked with a special liturgy Aug. 21 at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 West Broadway. About 250 people, more than half of whom were children and young adults, gathered for Mass with Apostle of Jesus Father Deogratias Ssamba and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. The archbishop offered encouraging words on the day’s readings and reminded the congregants that they have a parish home at St. Martin de Porres,  according to the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

At the liturgy, Sophie Muzomwe, a high school sophomore, spoke with M. Annette Mandley-Turner, executive director of OMM. Sophie is a liturgical dancer at St. Martin de Porres Church and a member of the youth group. (Photo Special to The Record by James Bennett)
Tags from the story
, ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer classes for women
The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) and the organization...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *