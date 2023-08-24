Swahili Mass marks milestone

The Swahili Mass Choir gathered for a photo at the second anniversary of the archdiocese’s Swahili-language Mass. (Photo Special to The Record by James Bennett)

The second anniversary of the Swahili-language Mass in the Archdiocese of Louisville was marked with a special liturgy Aug. 21 at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 West Broadway. About 250 people, more than half of whom were children and young adults, gathered for Mass with Apostle of Jesus Father Deogratias Ssamba and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. The archbishop offered encouraging words on the day’s readings and reminded the congregants that they have a parish home at St. Martin de Porres, according to the Office of Multicultural Ministry.