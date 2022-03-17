Twenty-one students who attend schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been selected as Scholastic Art Award recipients in the Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards contest. The winners were recognized during a virtual ceremony March 1. They are:

Assumption High School — Katie Hall won a Gold Key. Haley Magnuson won a Gold Key and a Silver Key. Other Silver Key winners were: Emily Delk, Claire Monsour, Rachel Porter and Hadley Snyder.

— Katie Hall won a Gold Key. Haley Magnuson won a Gold Key and a Silver Key. Other Silver Key winners were: Emily Delk, Claire Monsour, Rachel Porter and Hadley Snyder. Mercy Academy — Anna Hayden won a Gold and Silver Key and Gabrielle Mattmiller won a Silver Key.

— Anna Hayden won a Gold and Silver Key and Gabrielle Mattmiller won a Silver Key. Presentation Academy — Sophie Suhre and Alice Beatty won a Gold and Silver Key. Other Silver Key winners were: Katie Kaelin, Sydney Wilson and Madelyn Wright.

— Sophie Suhre and Alice Beatty won a Gold and Silver Key. Other Silver Key winners were: Katie Kaelin, Sydney Wilson and Madelyn Wright. Sacred Heart Academy — Silver Key winners were: Kate Saylor, Molly Shean, Haylen Wehr and Isabella Yochum.

— Silver Key winners were: Kate Saylor, Molly Shean, Haylen Wehr and Isabella Yochum. St. Xavier High School — Gold Key winners were: Charles Logan, Luke Napier and Logan Warman. Ben Wolff won a Silver Key.