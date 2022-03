Presentation Academy’s Top Hat Theatre Company will present “Annie” at the school’s Arts and Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St. on the following dates:

March 25 at 6 p.m., including dinner and a show; March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for the dinner and show; regular tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens 65 and over.