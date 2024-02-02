Students win honors in Horsing Around with Art contest

Catholic school students were among the winners in the Kentucky Derby Museum’s 38th annual “Horsing Around with Art” contest.

Sabina Rapp

Sabina Rapp, a senior at Mercy Academy, won first place in the high school division.

Charlotte Tromp, a third-grader at Holy Spirit School, won the Backside Award.

Evey Carter, a third-grader at St. Patrick School, won the sculpture award in the first- through eighth-grade category.

Anderson Bowles, a sixth-grader at St. Margaret Mary School, placed third in the middle school division.

The competition is open to students in first through 12th grades. All artwork will be exhibited at the museum through May 8.

A total of 62 awards were given out this year, which includes $6,700 in cash prizes to schools’ art departments, according to derbymuseum.org.