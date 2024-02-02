CHI Saint Joseph Health awards grants in Bardstown

Leaders from CHI Saint Joseph Health and Flaget Memorial Hospital awarded $235,000 in grants to six non-profits serving Nelson County.

The awards ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 were presented to the agencies, including the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries, during a press conference Jan. 29.

The Basilica’s SVDP outreach ministries received a $10,000 grant from Flaget Memorial Hospital for its food pantry and to provide cooking classes for low-income individuals in Nelson County, said a press release from CHI Saint Joseph.

Chris Hovan, who serves as executive director of the ministries said she is thankful.

“Our food pantries serve over 1,000 of our Nelson County neighbors each month,” said Hovan. “We are grateful for this gift that allows us to purchase nutritious food to stock our shelves.”

More than $358,000 was awarded across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The grants were awarded to agencies addressing such issues as substance use disorders, mental health and weight status, physical activity and nutrition, according to the release.

CHI Saint Joseph Health and Flaget Memorial Hospital are part of CommonSpirit Health, formed in 2019, the release said. The grants are part of the CommonSpirit Health Community Health Improvement Grants program.