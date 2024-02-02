Teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Record Staff Report

A part-time religion teacher at a Louisville parish, who also served on the parish’s maintenance staff, was arrested by the FBI Feb. 2 on charges relating to child pornography.

The Archdiocese of Louisville said in a statement the afternoon of Feb. 2 that the FBI informed the archdiocese and St. Stephen Martyr Church on the day of the arrest.

Jordan Fautz is charged with distributing obscene visual representations of child sexual abuse and distributing child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky.

Fautz, who has worked at the parish for nine years, will not be returning to St. Stephen Martyr, according to the statement from the archdiocese.

“The Archdiocese and the parish are fully cooperating with the investigation,” the statement said.

St. Stephen Martyr will hold a parent meeting on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. with representatives of the FBI and the archdiocese.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the press release that Fautz will be scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted on the charges, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum potential penalties is 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release, the press release said.

The press release also said the FBI is seeking to identify potential victims.

“If you or your minor dependent(s) have information about Fautz, please contact the FBI at SSMtips@fbi.gov,” the release said. “Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation in identifying you or your child as a potential victim. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law.”