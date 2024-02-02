Scouts and leaders receive religious awards

Archbishop Fabre presented a Light of Christ emblem to a Cub Scout during a prayer service and emblems presentation Jan. 28. (Photo special to The Record)

The Catholic Committee on Scouting honored nearly 100 Scouts and adult leaders during its annual Prayer Service and Emblem Presentation at the Cathedral of the Assumption Jan. 28.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presided at the service and was assisted by Father Troy Overton, the committee’s chaplain, and Deacon Dan Bisig.

Awards were presented to the following:

— Four adult leaders received the St. George Emblem for their outstanding contributions to Catholic Boy Scouting: David Dalrymple from St. Albert the Great Church and Evan Gooch, Christopher Huelsman and Bob Meadows from St. Gabriel Church.

— The following received the Pope Paul VI Quality Unit Gold Award:

Troop 4, St. Agnes Church

Troop 243, St. John Paul II Church

Pack 306, St. Margaret Mary Church

Pack 327, St. Albert the Great Church

Pack 346, St. Gabriel Church

Troop 346 Boys and Girls, St. Gabriel Church

Archbishop Fabre blessed members of Boy Scout Troops and Packs who presented their flags during this year’s prayer service and emblems presentation Jan. 28. (Photo special to The Record)

— Fourteen Scouts received a Pillars of Faith pin for earning all four religious emblems — Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei and Pope Pius XII. They are:

Michael Broniak and Jacob Hettinger from Troop 4 of St. Agnes Church

Noah Portillo, a member of St. Albert the Great Church, from Troop 321 of Middletown United Methodist Church

Sam Dalrymple, Jacob Early, Jackson Moore and Tyson Taylor from Troop 327 of St. Albert the Great Church

Daniel Collins, Benjamin Frick, Noah Meadows and Will Scobee from Troop 346 of St. Gabriel Church

Dane Brozak, Ethan Pratt and William Roth from Troop 477 of St. Aloysius Church, Pewee Valley, Ky.

In addition, 20 Scouts earned the Ad Altare Dei Emblem, eight Cub Scouts earned the Parvuli Dei (Child of God) Emblem and 37 Cub Scouts earned the Light of Christ Award.

To learn more about Catholic Scouting in the Archdiocese of Louisville, click here.