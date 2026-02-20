Students win Derby Museum’s ‘Horsing Around With Art Awards’

Record Staff Report

Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic school students have won awards in the “Horsing Around With Art” contest, sponsored by the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The following students are being honored as “Distinctive Award Winners:”

Michael Tromp, a second-grader at Holy Spirit School, won “The Outriders Volunteer Program Award.”

Cora Jaeger, a third grader at Holy Spirit School, won the “Ari Award.”

The following students are receiving divisional awards:

Caroline Able, a seventh-grader at St. Agnes School, took second place in the contest’s middle school division.

Bich Duong, a senior at Presentation Academy, won first place in the high school division.

Allie Wright, a junior at Presentation, took third place in the high school division.

The awards ceremony will take place in March. The artwork can be viewed online at www.derbymuseum.org/hawa or at the museum through April 9.