Mercy Academy juniors meet with lawmakers in Frankfort

Juniors from Mercy Academy in Louisville gather in front of the Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky. (Photo Special to The Record)

Juniors at Mercy Academy gained hands-on civic experience during a visit to the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Feb. 12.

According to a press release about the trip, students met with state lawmakers and attended Senate and House committee meetings.

The students participated in more than 20 meetings with lawmakers, engaging in “meaningful dialogue” about current legislative issues, the press release said.

“This Frankfort trip empowers our students to see themselves as active participants in our democracy,” said Melissa Smith, director of service-learning and leadership, in the release. “By researching legislation, meeting directly with lawmakers and advocating for issues that matter to them, our juniors are learning that their voices matter and that meaningful change happens when they engage thoughtfully and courageously with the world around them.”

In preparation, the students researched several bills that are currently filed in the 2026 General Assembly. They advocated on behalf the following bills:

House Bill 187, which seeks investment in youth vaping prevention;

House Bill 377, which would prohibit utility shut-offs during extreme temperatures, weekends and holidays;

Senate Bill 16, an act that incrementally raises minimum wage to $15 an hour; and

Senate Bill 58, relating to diaper access programs for families.

Throughout January, students prepared for the meetings by drafting policy one-pagers, crafting elevator speeches, learning how a bill becomes a law and practicing speaking skills during mock legislature meetings with faculty and staff, according to the press release.